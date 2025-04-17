Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The retailer is the latest addition to the major brands who have opened at Silverburn this year.

Spanish fashion label Pull&Bear has joined the line-up at leading retail and leisure destination Silverburn, marking the brand’s Glasgow debut and second store in Scotland.

Opening today, Thursday 17 April, Pull&Bear has taken over the former Topshop unit, perfectly positioned between Mango and River Island and spanning 12,740 sq ft.

Founded in 1991, and owned by international fashion group Inditex, Pull&Bear now operates nearly 1,100 stores worldwide. The brand’s fashion approach blends the latest international trends with street and club influences, creating comfortable, easy-to-wear pieces.

The arrival of Pull&Bear follows a series of exciting store openings at Silverburn, including Zara’s new flagship store, the launch of Hotel Chocolat and Black Sheep Coffee. More brands making their Glasgow debut at Silverburn in the coming months include iconic luxury beauty store, H beauty, new leisure attraction King Pins and another Inditex owned fashion powerhouse, Bershka.

David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn, said: “We’re proud to be the first West of Scotland location to welcome Pull&Bear and showcase the brand’s signature street-inspired casualwear, which is bound to be a hit with young fashion-forward shoppers.

“With Bershka set to follow later this year, this further solidifies Silverburn as Glasgow’s leading retail and leisure destination offering a best-in-class experience and bringing world-renowned brands to our guests.”