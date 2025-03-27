The store is relocating to new premises in Glasgow city centre.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major Spanish retailer have closed down their store inside Glasgow’s Buchanan Galleries as they prepare to move to a new unit.

Mango have closed their premises inside the busy city centre shopping centre as they are moving to a new store on Buchanan Street near just up from House of Fraser in the former Massimo Dutti unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sign in the window of the now vacant Mango premises said: “We are relocating to 71-77 Buchanan Street which will open at the end of March.

Buchanan Galleries

“Any refunds will be extended in line with this relocation.”

It’s gearing up to be a busy year for the famous Glasgow street who are set to welcome a brand-new massive JD. Signs have appeared outside the old Paperchase and Gap store on the busy Glasgow city centre street next door to H&M for a new JD megastore. Plans were first submitted to Glasgow City Council back in 2022 to occupy the two retail units next to Buchanan Street Subway station.