Shopping in Glasgow: Major Spanish retailer suddenly closes down Buchanan Galleries store
A major Spanish retailer have closed down their store inside Glasgow’s Buchanan Galleries as they prepare to move to a new unit.
Mango have closed their premises inside the busy city centre shopping centre as they are moving to a new store on Buchanan Street near just up from House of Fraser in the former Massimo Dutti unit.
A sign in the window of the now vacant Mango premises said: “We are relocating to 71-77 Buchanan Street which will open at the end of March.
“Any refunds will be extended in line with this relocation.”
It’s gearing up to be a busy year for the famous Glasgow street who are set to welcome a brand-new massive JD. Signs have appeared outside the old Paperchase and Gap store on the busy Glasgow city centre street next door to H&M for a new JD megastore. Plans were first submitted to Glasgow City Council back in 2022 to occupy the two retail units next to Buchanan Street Subway station.
