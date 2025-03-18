Shopping in Glasgow: Major Spanish retailer Zara announces opening date of 'biggest' Scottish store at Silverburn
Major Spanish retailer Zara will open one of their largest Scottish store this week at Silverburn Shopping Centre.
Zara will open their new store in the busy shopping centre on Thursday 20 March and will be relocating from their current unit near Next and Boots. It will become one of their biggest stores in Scotland and spans over 47,000 square feet.
Taking to social media, Silverburn Shopping Centre said: “Scotland’s biggest ZARA is about to drop!
“Opening 20/03.”
We reported in June 2024 that the retail giant would take over two floors in the former premises of Debenhams with their current premises being taken over by Bershka. The brand was founded in 1998 to appeal to young, adventurous individuals who are tuned into the latest trends and have a passion for music, technology, and social media.
The store has been designed in line with Zara’s latest store concept and will also feature integrated online services. Christophe Kuhbier, head of investments, Europe at Henderson Park, said: “Zara’s new and enhanced store at Silverburn is a clear illustration of where we see the future of physical retail – a striking, experiential flagship that complements a successful brand’s omnichannel offering.”
It’s already gearing up to be an exciting and busy year for Silverburn who will welcome the addition of Pull&Bear, Bershka, H Beauty, Black Sheep Coffee, Hotel Chocolat, King Pins Bowling and Bee Inspired.
