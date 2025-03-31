Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The store joins Hotel Chocolat and a brand-new flagship Zara which have opened at the shopping centre in recent weeks

Glasgow’s leading retail and leisure destination, Silverburn has expanded its streetwear offering with the addition of globally recognised urban fashion brand, Bee Inspired.

The new Silverburn Bee Inspired store opened today, and is stocked with the brand’s well-loved streetwear collections including modern menswear and accessories, all designed with premium fabrics and contemporary styles.

Bee Inspired was established in 2013 by former professional footballers Steven Robb and Mark Corcoran and is known for its trend-led pieces.

Bee Inspired

David Pierotti, General Manager for Silverburn, said: “Bee Inspired is another great addition to our fashion and streetwear offering, and joins fellow Glasgow-born brand FORTY and Jack & Jones.

“As well as Hotel Chocolat and our brand-new flagship Zara store opening last week, we have also recently announced a duo of international fashion brands, Bershka and Pull&Bear will open this year, - solidifying Silverburn as the ultimate destination for those looking to keep up with the latest fashion trends.”

Bee Inspired chief executive officer Kyrk MacMillan, said: “Opening at Silverburn and expanding our presence in our home city is a special milestone for us.

“We’re really grateful for the ongoing support we have received from our customers who we look forward to welcoming to our newest location.”

Last year Silverburn saw record-breaking footfall numbers with 15.2 million guests visiting. The retail and leisure destination is now gearing up to welcome a series of brands to its line-up, including H beauty, King Pins, and Black Sheep Coffee.