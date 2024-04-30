Shopping in Glasgow: St Enoch Centre launches £2 parking for evening shoppers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From 3 May, visitors of the popular centre will be able to park for just £2.00 – from 5pm until close, seven days a week.

This unrivalled offer sets St. Enoch Centre apart from its competitors and on-street parking, providing Glasgow residents with a good value, central destination for post-work entertainment.

St. Enoch Centre has heavily invested in its late-night dining and leisure offer, with the addition of immersive games venues Level X and Boom Battle Bar, state-of-the-art VUE Cinema, and popular restaurants including Wagamama, Namaste by Delhi Darbar, and Wingstop.

Retailers such as the cosmetics brand, BPerfect, Hamleys, JD Sports and Sostreñe Grene have also extended their opening hours to 7pm to accommodate a growing number of evening shoppers.

George Reader, St. Enoch Centre Director, said of the parking offer: “We are delighted to launch this matchless parking offer to our shoppers, once again demonstrating our promise to give customers the best value deals in Glasgow.

“St. Enoch Centre is responding to evolving shopping patterns and habits, with a shift toward evening dining and entertainment as people look to make the most of their evening.