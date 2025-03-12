Shopping in Glasgow: Well-known retailer at Glasgow Fort to close for over a month

The store are closing their doors for a major refurbishment next week

It has been announced that a major retailer at the Glasgow Fort will close for over a month next week.

Danish retailer Jack & Jones who specialise in men's clothing will be temporarily closing their shop at the Glasgow Fort until late April. They will remain at the same location and are closing for a refurbishment.

Glasgow Fort announced the closure on social media saying: “ Jack and Jones will be temporarily closing for a refit after the 16th of March and will open back up on 19th of April.”

It is set to be a busy time for the retailer in Glasgow as Jack & Jones who will open a new store at Silverburn Shopping Centre. They will open their new premises on Thursday 13 March at 10am and are joining the likes of Pull&Bear, Bershka, H Beauty, Zara’s largest site in Scotland, Black Sheep Coffee, Hotel Chocolat, King Pins Bowling and Bee Inspired.