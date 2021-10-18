Shortage of door security staff is ‘beginning to put public in real jeopardy’

According to an industry chief, the staff shortages have been “exacerbated” by the coronavirus pandemic

A bouncer providing security at a party (Pic from Shutterstock)

The UK government has been called upon to help ease the shortage of security staff across the country.

The Night Time Industry Association (NTIA) has warned that the shortages are becoming “critical” and that there are several factors behind the decline in workers which include coronavirus and Brexit.

Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA said: “Door security staff shortages in the night time economy are becoming critical.

“We carried out a survey a few months ago which found that security resources in the sector was only at 70%, and I am afraid that the situation has only deteriorated further since then.

“Whether it is through acting as a first line of defence against a terrorist attack, or intervening to break up violent incidents, licensed security staff are fundamental to public safety.

“The current shortages are beginning to put the public in real jeopardy.”

Mr Kill said that many members of staff had left the industry when bars and clubs closed during the coronavirus pandemic, and that many have chosen not to return.

He added: “Like in other sectors currently seeing shortages, this is a long term issue and decline in security resources can be tracked back at least 3 years, but this has been hugely exacerbated by the pandemic with many licensed staff leaving the sector when the bars and clubs closed and now choosing not to return.

“Brexit hasn’t helped either, but it is far from the only factor at play here”

“There are steps the Government can take to ease the problem, whether that be funding training initiatives, streamlining new training requirements, or tackling shortages through legislation – and I would also like to see them revisit the issue of temporary visas to assuage the crisis.