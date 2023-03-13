Sighthill Bridge over the M8 soon to open to pedestrians and cyclists

The new Sighthill Bridge over the M8 is preparing to connect the regenration project in North Glasgow to the city centre.

The new bridge is part of a wider active travel network connecting Sighthill, the nearby city centre and neighbouring communities in North Glasgow and is a key feature of the £250million regeneration of Sighthill, the biggest such project in the UK outside of London.

The main span of the bridge’s structure is made of Cor-Ten Steel, which the council say will result in lower maintenance costs while reflecting the area’s industrial heritage and the front of the local St Martin’s Primary School campus.

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council and Chair of the Glasgow City Region City Deal, said: “The ongoing regeneration of Sighthill is one of the biggest projects of its kind on these islands - and the completion of this remarkable bridge is a real landmark in that journey. It signals the reconnection of Sighthill with not only the city centre but also neighbouring communities in North Glasgow.”

Scottish Government Business Minister Ivan McKee said: “Opening of this new bridge over the M8 represents another milestone in the delivery of the Sighthill Regeneration Project as part of the Scottish Government-funded Glasgow City Region City Deal. This investment will make it easier to travel from the north of the city, contributing to sustainable economic growth by creating jobs, encouraging active travel and providing the infrastructure to support and attract businesses to Glasgow and the surrounding areas.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord said: “It’s fantastic news that Sighthill Bridge - a key part of one of the biggest regenerations seen anywhere in the UK - has opened. Reconnecting Sighthill to the city centre and communities in North Glasgow, the infrastructure - part of the transformative Glasgow City Region Deal into which the UK Government is investing £523m - will help breathe new life into the area. In total we are providing more than £2.2bn funding to level up communities across Scotland.”

Karen McGregor, Scotland Director at Sustrans, said: “This new link is an important achievement for Sighthill, allowing many more people in the area to leave the car at home when making their everyday journeys. The new bridge not only provides a safe and accessible walking, wheeling, and cycling link across the M8 corridor, it also connects Sighthill residents with National Cycle Network Route 754 along the Forth & Clyde Canal as well as amenities and wider active travel links in Glasgow city centre.”

The Sighthill Bridge was funded through the Glasgow City Region City Deal, with additional funding from Sustrans. The Scottish and UK Governments are each providing City Deal funding for £500million for infrastructure projects in the city region.

