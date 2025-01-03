Shopping in Glasgow: Silverburn Shopping Centre teases 6 new stores to open in 2025

Silverburn Shopping Centre in Glasgow has offered a sneak peak of the stores it will welcome in 2025. The new retailers will take up vacated spaces, including the former site of Debenhams.

The site will welcome H Beauty, the standalone beauty concept of luxury retailer Harrods, and Zara - one of the most popular fashion retailers in the world.

The shopping centre gave the sneak peak on social media on January 1, alongside the promise of some big plans in 2025.

Take a look at what’s coming to Silverburn Shopping Centre in 2025.

1 . Zara Spanning 47,000 square feet over two floors, the new shop in a former Debenhams unit will be one of the fashion brand’s largest sites in Scotland. | Zara

2 . H Beauty Spanning 22,500sq ft, H beauty will locate next to the new Zara in the former Debenhams unit in the main atrium. The department store promises to bring together premium luxury beauty brands and services from world-leading experts in beauty, skincare, wellness and hair, all under one roof. | Silverburn

3 . Hotel Chocolat Luxury chocolate-makers Hotel Chocolat will add to its Glasgow stores with a new Silverburn store. | Hotel Chocolat Photo: Hotel Chocolat