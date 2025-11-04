Silverburn Shopping centre is set to welcome a new luxury cafe - the only one of its kind in Scotland.

EL&N London describes itself as "world's most Instagrammable cafe" and has branches in Dubai, Egypt, and Beirut, It will welcome customers to its brand new Scottish store in H Beauty on Wednesday, November 5.

Known for its chic interiors and dining options, including pasta and burgers, alongside baked goods and luxury pastries, Harrods Silverburn described the cafe as “too aesthetic not to post”

It said: "Coming soon to H Beauty Silverburn, EL&N Café is your perfect spot to unwind.

"Enjoy expertly brewed coffee, freshly baked treats, and a chic setting too aesthetic not to post.

"It’s the ideal place to relax and recharge in between your beauty finds."

Posting on Facebook, EL&N London said: “Glasgow, we’re on our way. We can’t wait to welcome you to EL&N x H Beauty Silverburn on Weds 5th Nov ”

EL&N had previously operated a store from Edinburgh’s St James Quarter from 2022, however it suddenly closed just over a year later in what was thought to be a temporary closure. It has not reopened.

EL&N is a global café and lifestyle brand known for its pink interiors, innovative menus, and social-media-friendly aesthetic. The name stands for "Eat, Live & Nourish," and it offers a range of items from specialty coffee and elaborate cakes to all-day dining and brunch. Originally founded in London, the brand has expanded internationally with locations in many cities around the world.

The cafe markets itself as a lifestyle brand that provides an experience, wit its locations designed to be highly photogenic. The brand also offers elevated dining experiences, like the "House of EL&N" and a Floral Afternoon Tea.