Sir Chris Hoy backs Glasgow UCI World Cycling Championships to have their own legacy

Former Scottish Olympic gold medal winner, Sir Chris Hoy expresssed his delight at Glasgow being the first host city of the UCI World Cycling Championships.

The event kicked off in the city this week with there being plenty that the public can be involved in which Hoy is encouraging people to do as he reflected on the legacy and importance of the 2014 Commonwealth Games which were almost a decade ago.

GlasgowWorld sat down to speak to the legendary Scottish athlete who was speaking to promote the impact of funding fromThe National Lottery in increasing access to and participation in sports such as cycling.

The Commonwealth Games is nearly 10 years on now. What kind of legacy would you say that still has in Glasgow to this day?

“I think first of all, the fact that the games were such a success has given Glasgow and other sports as well as other parts of the country as well confidence to take on bids and to host events like these Cycling World Championships. We’re seeing athletes that were inspired by those games who are nowrepresenting their country.

“We're seeing more people cycling than ever before and not just for sport, but for all reasons, for transport and for leisure. In my opinion, it's had a massive impact, massively positive impact and events like this will carry on that legacy and to have a legacy of its own and that is why you invest in all these huge facilities which are for everybody.

“I think there is a perception that, oh well I'm not into track cycling or it's hard to get into but anyone can turn up there. They can, get a bike, a helmet, shoes, a coach and get shown how to ride the velodrome. So these facilities aren't just for the elite but for everyone.”

Something about the Commonwealth Games was how visible it was for that period in 2014. As you say, an event like this, might act as a refresh to the people of Glasgow as to why things like this can be important.

“Absolutely, and it’s just nice to have positive news and to have things to bang the drum about and be excited about. To have local heroes to cheer on, people who took up the sport and have used the veloodrome in Glasgow like Katie Archibald as an example.

“Someone who has bviously been benefiting from the facilities in Manchester, but really Glasgow was where she first got into track cycling. So yeah, there is a legacy, there’s a positive legacy. There’s so much for the public to get behind and to support and we’re going to win lots of medals I’m sure. It’s going to be a celebration of cycling.”

The main focus here is going to be on sport, it’s also going to be a celebration of different cultures coming together in Glasgow, which is something the city does pretty well.

“Yeah, absolutely. I think Glasgow is great at welcoming people from all around the world together. We’ve seen that obviously at the Commonwealth Games and the European Games in 2018. I love that Glasgow has really kind of rolled it sleeves up and committed to sport and committed to these big events. And yes, they cost a lot of money to put on, but from what we’ve seen from the Commonwealth Games, the legacy and the economic legacy was a positive one. The predicted economic benefits of these championships I think is roughly 17 million pounds which is going to be generated for the economy in Glasgow and the surrounding areas.

“You've got to invest in it and it's a big step, particularly after Covid, the cost of living and all the things as everything's going up. So at a time like this to connect to it, you’ve got to be brave to do it, but I'm so pleased that Glasgow have done that and so proud because it is fantastic that Scotland are hosts.

“This is the first ever combined cycling world championships and it's on home soil, something we never dreamt could be possible. When I was at Meadowbank in Edinburgh as a teenager riding there, or even as a BMX or at Dander Hall riding my bike as a kid, I never thought that one day we'd be able to put on something of this scale in Scotland. It really is amazing. We should be really proud we've done this.”

Just to go back to that national lottery funding, obviously people can see cyclists visible on their streets, whether it’s near their homes and main roads and get that opportunity to then go on their bike and go and aspire to be one of those people one day.

“Exactly, and you don’t just have to have a ticket as well. You can go and watch the road race, pass your doorstep. If you’re on route, you can go and see the mountain biking. You can get involved and it will inspire. Inevitably, when you see the best in the world doing something you think I want to do that. Even me sitting here looking at this BMX track, I’m thinking, I wish there was no one here. I would get a bike out and go and have a shot.

“So it will inspire people to ride their bikes and it’s one of these things, I think most people will ride a bike as a kid and then there will come a point where that bike will be left in the shed or they won’t get a new bike as they grow up. Not everybody but some people. I think what we’re trying to do is remind people of the fun and the joy of riding a bike and that you can do it at any age. I think it's often when you have kids and your kids learn to ride and you kind of remember about it and maybe get a bike to ride with them that you remember what that feeling of riding a bike is like. Hopefully this will inspire people to do exactly that.”

To anybody who’s maybe not too keen or haven’t participated in viewing this before, what would be your message to them?

“I would say get out and involved. It's such a spectacle. It's not just a big bunch of cyclists going past, there'll be a whole cavalcade, it's a carnival on wheels really. The road race, the mountain biking, it's breathtaking. To see what these riders can do, the downhill is unbelievable - the speeds they reach. If you're up near Fort William, make the effort to go up there. It's beautiful countryside, a great way to spend a few days in the summer holidays and if you're lucky enough to have a ticket for the Velodrome or I think there's still tickets for the BMX potentially. - you can get on the website and see.

“I would say grab a ticket to anything because you can't beat seeing something live. I mean, I'm involved with a broadcast and TV broadcast and we hopefully do a good job of conveying the passion and the excitement of what's happening, but really you've got to be there to really get a full appreciation of how impressive it is, and then you come away buzzing and you want to go out and do it yourself.”

