East Kilbride SNP MP Lisa Cameron defects to Scottish Conservatives

It has been announced this morning that SNP MP Lisa Cameron has defected from the SNP to the Scottish Conservatives.

Cameron currently represents East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow with the MP facing a selection contest to stand for the SNP in the next General Election. She has decided not to trigger a by-election and will remain in parliament until the election.

In a statement made by Dr Cameron, she said: “I do not feel able to continue in what I have experienced as a toxic and bullying SNP Westminster group, which resulted in my requiring counselling for a period of 12 months in Parliament and caused significant deterioration in my health and wellbeing as assessed by my GP including the need for antidepressants.

“I will never regret my actions in standing up for a victim of abuse at the hands of an SNP MP last year, but I have no faith remaining in a party whose leadership supported the perpetrator’s interests over that of the victims and who have shown little to no interest in acknowledging or addressing the impact.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross have both welcomed her to the party with Ross taking to social media to say: “It’s great to have Lisa Cameron on board.