Solar panels are set to be installed on schools, leisure centres and other council buildings – which could include the Emirates Arena and the Royal Concert Hall.

The first £1.3 million phase of proposals will see the solar panels placed on Kelvin Hall, day care centres in Mallaig Road and Muirhead Road as well as Dalmarnock, Camstradden, Haghill and St Bernard’s primaries. Glasgow Scientific Services (Colston Lab) is also lined up for the renewable energy technology.

Feasibility studies have been carried out on the buildings and the move could lead to an electricity cost saving of £250,000 annually.

A contract for delivering the first phase of solar panels is to start in September subject to tendering. The cost is to be met from the council’s capital budget and match funding from public body Salix.

Another seven buildings including the Emirates Arena, Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow Museum RC, and Tollcross, Bellahouston, Gorbals and Springburn leisure centres are being potentially weighed up for phase two.

A council report said the properties will be “prioritised dependent on feasibility study outcomes” with the cost expected to reach about £2.7 million. It is estimated the investment will save £500,000 per year based on current power prices and 100 per cent local consumption of generated electricity.

Dozens of locations have been found as potential sites for the technology with 50 buildings due to have full feasibility assessments carried out.

The council currently has 33 photo voltaic (PV) installations on roof tops.

A report on the plans is due to go in front of the net zero and climate progress monitoring city policy committee next week.