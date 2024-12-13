Some Glasgow families will have a ‘six week gap’ waiting for general waste bins to be collected over the Christmas holidays.

Pavement wheelie bins collections from houses due to be lifted on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2 will be missed as Glasgow City Council focuses on flats, which makes up most homes in the city.

People are being asked to leave their rubbish out on the the next collection day for each bin instead.

Scottish Greens councillor Anthony Carroll said the move will “deeply impact communities with front doors.”

He asked what “mitigations will be in place to deal with the backlog of Christmas waste following the revision of wheeled bin collection dates to have a six week gap for general and recycling waste between Christmas and the New Year.”

Pointing out residents received a leaflet on the changes to kerbside collections, councillor Laura Doherty, SNP, said: “To effectively manage waste generated over this period residents are urged to use the full extent of the recycling capacity available to them for general waste, glass, food and garden waste where permit applies and options for recycling paper, cardboard as well as plastic and metal containers.

“In Glasgow almost 68 per cent of homes are flatted with houses or bungalows making up just over 31 per cent of the city’s housing stock. We are aiming to minimise the overall impact felt by the loss of service this year by focusing an additional effort on back courts and public sites where excess waste can build up quickly and cause environmental problems.”

The convener for neighbourhoods services and asset added: “Those affected which are approximately three to four percent of properties across the city will see any excess waste removed at their next collection day. Due to the increased volume of materials seen over the festive period and reduced storage capabilities within flatted properties from December 16 a targeted advancement programme will be undertaken focusing resources to high priority area properties.

“From the 27, planned collection dates will commence with additional crews supporting heavy and impacted routes.”

People can also use household waste and recycling centres.

In response today at full council, Bailie Carroll said the decision was made by officers with little input from councillors.

He asked if there should be a review of the scheme of delegations so that “these deeply impactful decisions that will deeply impact communities with front doors be able to be reviewed so elected members can be properly involved in the decision making.”

Replying, councillor Doherty said officers had offered to meet with councillors.SNP councillor Ruairi Kelly asked councillor Doherty if she agreed that the decision was taken in conjunction with professional officers and unions who are “best placed to determine operational matters and this has been a response to the issues that came last year and the year before. ”

He added: “The change in how we do it is an important way to find the best methods to address the ongoing problems that arise whenever we give our staff days off over the Christmas holidays.”

More information can be found at: https://www.glasgow.gov.uk/festivewaste