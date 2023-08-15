Register
Sound of the City: 20 songs which mention places and street names in Glasgow

Declan McConville
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:01 BST

Plenty of artists have been inspired by streets and place names in Glasgow, with some making reference to them in songs.

Some perfectly capture the area which they are referring to with others telling a story of a forgotten city of the past with particular landmarks such as the Barrowland Ballroom getting a special mention.

Take a look at the 20 tunes which we’ve picked out that are about place names and streets in Glasgow.

Matt McGinn wrote a number of songs about Glasgow but Gallowgate Calypso perfectly captures near where he grew up. There’s plenty of references to Glasgow of the past. “Aw stone drunk wae the cheap rid wine.”

The track by Love and Money was released as the third single from their album Strange Kind of Love.

The track “Tinder” by Hipsway became well known in Scotland as the soundtrack to a McEwan’s Lager TV commercial.

Gerry Cinnamon refers to his childhood in this song with the line “From the hills of the ‘milk To the parade in the east end” which is reference to Castlemilk and Alexandra Parade.

