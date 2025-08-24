The Times and Sunday Times Scotland has published its Scottish Childcare League Table for 2025, with nursery schools in South Lanarkshire among those ranked.
We’ve taken a look at the top rated nurseries in South Lanarkshire in 2025.
Here are the 12 best nurseries in South Lanarkshire, according to the 2025 league table.
1. Our Lady of Lourdes Primary Nursery Class
Our Lady of Lourdes Primary Nursery Class in East Kilbride is South Lanarkshire's top nursery. The service is provided by South Lanarkshire Council and they take children under the age of 3. They scored 22 out of 25 and were graded on 29 August 2019. Carnegie Hill, Murray, East Kilbride G75 0AG. | Google Maps
2. Cathkin Community Nursery
Cathkin Community Nursery in Cambuslang was graded 22 out of 25 with the service being provided by South Lanarkshire Council. They take children under the age of 3 and were graded on January 31 2019. Langlea Rd, Cambuslang, Glasgow G72 8ES. | Google Maps
3. Hollandbush Nursery
Hollandbush Nursery in Hamilton was graded 22 and take children under the age of 3. The service is provided by South Lanarkshire Council. They were graded on November 29 2018. Irvine Terrace, Hamilton ML3 8BL. | Google Maps
4. Bankhead Primary School Nursery Class
Bankhead Primary School Nursery Class in Rutherglen was graded 21 out of 25 and was assessed on November 29 2018. They do not take children under the age of 3 and the service is provided by South Lanarkshire Council. Bankhead Rd, Rutherglen, Glasgow G73 2BQ. | Google Maps