South Lanarkshire Primary School League Tables 2025: The 15 best primary schools in South Lanarkshire ranked by latest data

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 15:50 BST

Here’s the 15 best primary schools in South Lanarkshire ranked by The Sunday Times according to the latest data

The Times have released their annual list ranking all the Primary Schools in Scotland according to the latest data.

Schools submit data on the percentage of pupils up to standard in reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking. The Sunday Times aggregates this data into a maximum score of 400.

Schools with a higher proportion of deprived pupils are weighted to rise up The Sunday Times Primary School League table to recognise their achievement in delivering a good education despite the challenges of poverty. The data, based on teacher judgment, is drawn from the same government statistics that policymakers use to make decisions about schools and nurseries in Scotland. Almost 1,200 primary schools submitted data.

There are over 2,000 primary schools in Scotland but more than a third do not submit Acel data each year. A record 89 schools scored top marks this year, up from 85 last year and just 52 when the government first began compiling data in 2016/17.

Three primary school from South Lanarkshire ranked in the top 100 primary schools in Scotland in 2025, with two in Strathaven and East Kilbride achieving a perfect score of 400.

Schools are marked against 4 categories: reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking. Each category is scored out of 100 for a total of 400.

The full searchable table of 1200 schools is available at The Times by clicking here.

Take a look below for the top 15 schools in South Lanarkshire ranked by the latest data available in 2025.

Wester Overton Primary School in Strathaven is ranked 36th in Scotland with a perfect score of 400.

1. Wester Overton Primary School

Wester Overton Primary School in Strathaven is ranked 36th in Scotland with a perfect score of 400. | Google Maps

Our Lady Of Lourdes Primary School in East Kilbride is ranked 86th in Scotland with a perfect score of 400.

2. Our Lady Of Lourdes Primary School

Our Lady Of Lourdes Primary School in East Kilbride is ranked 86th in Scotland with a perfect score of 400. | Google Maps

Glenlee Primary School in Hamilton was ranked 96th across Scotland with a score of 390.

3. Glenlee Primary School

Glenlee Primary School in Hamilton was ranked 96th across Scotland with a score of 390. | Google Maps

St John The Baptist Primary School in Uddingston is ranked 120th in Scotland with a score of 390.

4. St John The Baptist Primary School

St John The Baptist Primary School in Uddingston is ranked 120th in Scotland with a score of 390. | Google Maps

