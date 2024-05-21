The best performing primary schools in Scotland including South Lanarkshire have been ranked, listed and released by The Sunday Times. Three primary schools from South Lanarkshire featured in the top 100 in the whole of Scotland which included St Mary’s Primary School in Hamilton, Wester Overton Primary School and St Joseph’s Primary School making the coveted list.

All schools were ranked on four key areas reading, writing, numeracy, listening and talking. A record 84 schools from nearly 1,200 that submitted data scored top marks (400) across all indicators in the school year ending in the summer of 2023. Each primary school was given a score out of 400 drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric.

This list does not definitively rank the primary schools of South Lanarkshire as ‘best to worst’ - as that would fail to take into numerous social, financial, and other factors that come into the overall quality of education.

1 . St Mary’s Primary School (Hamilton) St Mary’s Primary School in Hamilton is the highest ranked primary school in South Lanarkshire.

2 . Wester Overton Primary School Wester Overton Primary School in Strathaven is the second highest ranked primary school in South Lanarkshire.

3 . St Joseph's Primary School St Joseph's Primary School in Blantyre is the third highest ranked primary school in South Lanarkshire.