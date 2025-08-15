The brand have opened their second store in Scotland at Silverburn Shopping Centre.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spanish fashion brand, Bershka has joined the line up at Silverburn, Scotland’s leading retail and leisure destination, marking its first Glasgow store and second in Scotland.

Now open, Bershka is located in the store previously occupied by Zara which has relocated within Silverburn to a larger unit. The new Bershka store is located between Next and Boux Avenue, and spans 14,000 sq ft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bershka, which is part of the Inditex Group, was founded in 1998 to appeal to young, adventurous individuals who are tuned into the latest trends and have a passion for music, technology and social media. The brand has three main lines – Bershka for women and men, and the teen line BSK.

Supplied

Silverburn is cementing its position as Scotland’s leading fashion retail destination with the arrival of Bershka. The store joins an almost full suite of Inditex’s world-renowned apparel brands following the opening of the new flagship Zara and Pull&Bear earlier this year, with Stradivarius set to join the line-up this autumn.

David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn said: “Bershka’s opening brings an exciting new energy to our fashion line-up as it marks its first-ever location in Glasgow. Known for its youthful, trend-led collections, Bershka complements our unique mix of global and independent brands, helping us cater to a wide range of styles and tastes.

“Its arrival underscores Silverburn’s position as a leading retail and leisure destination, offering guests an unrivalled choice and a truly best-in-class shopping experience.”