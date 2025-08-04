This video More videos

Glasgow's city centre turned into an action-packed spectacle as Spider-Man filming brings explosive scenes.

Filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day commenced last week and excitement has been building in the city as fans hope to get a sneak peak of stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. One person who managed to catch some of the action was John Alexander, his footage shows the crew filming stunts on Bothwell Street.

The footage shows an explosive scene involving military vehicles and New York Police Department liveried vehicles racing through the streets, before being rocked by a large explosion.

Further scenes show Spider-Man on top of a moving vehicle.

Spider-Man himself, played by Holland, also made an appearance during filming.

Filming is due to continue in Glasgow city centre before moving out to the Merchant City in the later part of next week. Fans have been watching scenes unfold on Bothwell Street in recent days, and pictures have emerged online of the city centre after it was transformed into New York City, where the film is set.