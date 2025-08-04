Watch This: Watch as Spider-Man filming causes explosive scenes in Glasgow City Centre
Filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day commenced last week and excitement has been building in the city as fans hope to get a sneak peak of stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. One person who managed to catch some of the action was John Alexander, his footage shows the crew filming stunts on Bothwell Street.
The footage shows an explosive scene involving military vehicles and New York Police Department liveried vehicles racing through the streets, before being rocked by a large explosion.
Further scenes show Spider-Man on top of a moving vehicle.
Spider-Man himself, played by Holland, also made an appearance during filming.
Filming is due to continue in Glasgow city centre before moving out to the Merchant City in the later part of next week. Fans have been watching scenes unfold on Bothwell Street in recent days, and pictures have emerged online of the city centre after it was transformed into New York City, where the film is set.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to be released in July 2026 and is the fourth installment in the franchise. Previous iterations of the Spider-Man character have been played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The third film in the series earned almost $2 billion at the box office.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.