Spider-Man filming is underway in Glasgow as actor Tom Holland met fans in the city centre as New York Police cars, taxis and a tank appeared on Bothwell Street. The actor is starring in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will transform Glasgow into Manhattan for the next two weeks.

Tom Holland spoke about filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day this summer, saying the production of the fourth installment will feature an “old school filmmaking style” and key scenes would be shot in Glasgow. The film is being directed by “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton.

“I’m obviously over the moon and so excited,” Holland said about returning to the role. “Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal, and I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie. We shot the entire film on stages. Now we’re really gonna lean into that old school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow. We are gonna use the streets of Glasgow for this massive set piece that we are putting together.”

“It’s gonna feel like making [Homecoming] again,” he continued. “It’s been such a long time that I’ve done it that it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air. I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”

“I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, where Peter Parker sacrificed his identity to save the people that he loves most in the world,” Holland said, setting up the next movie. “So, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say. That’s all I’ve been allowed to say, and I’m well over the hump of giving away spoilers. So don’t you worry: I’m not gonna do that today.”

Glasgow is set to play a starring role in the Hollywood blockbuster with filming planned for Bothwell Street, St Vincent Street, Waterloo Street, and Oak Street through to Richmond Street. The first scenes involved vehicles on the road around Bothwell Street, road restrictions between Pitt Street and Hope Street.

From Monday 11 August, the production will move to several roads and locations in the Merchant City including Trongate, Wilson St, Bell St, Candleriggs, Hutcheson St, Brunswick St, Glassford St and Ingram St.

The main filming days in the Merchant City will be on Wednesday and Thursday, 13 and 14 August from 8am until 6pm on Wilson St, Hutcheson St and Brunswick St.

1 . Spider-Man in Glasgow Tom Holland met fans over the weekend on Bothwell Street dressed in the new Spider-Man suit. | YouTube

2 . Spider-Man in Glasgow Tom Holland was seen stretching atop a tank before a scene involving a car chase. | YouTube

3 . Spider-Man in Glasgow The shoot on Bothwell Street will be part of a set-piece scene within the film. | YouTube

4 . Spider-Man in Glasgow Onlookers saw a spectacular movie stunt that involved an explosion with Bothwell Street standing in for Lower Manhattan. | YouTube