Fans of Spider-Man won’t need to wait long to see the web-slinger in Glasgow again, as a special concert screening will come to the city for the first time.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be presented live in concert for the first time during a UK tour in March 2026 - with the show calling at Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sheffield, Manchester and Birmingham.

On release, the film is one of the most successful super hero films of all time, bringing in an estimated $1.921 billion following its 2021 release. Now fans will have the opportunity to watch it alongside its incredible score performed by a symphony orchestra live to picture on a huge HD screen on the tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film was scored by Oscar winner Michael Giacchino, who is well-known for his work on 2009 Pixar classic Up and his involvement on all three of the live action Spider-Man films.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most successful films of all-time

He said: “It has been such an honour and a joy to have written the music for the recent Spider-Man trilogy. I have been drawn to Peter Parker since I was a kid - who can't relate to the awkward teenager who sails headlong into danger without thinking anything through?

“I have loved how his story has unfolded - Peter has gone from a high school student with all the angst we remember from our own youth (while also battling super villains!) into a confident young adult who truly understands the weight of his great responsibility.

“That musical arc, from plucky and clumsy to genuinely heroic, has been a rewarding creative experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm absolutely thrilled that audiences will now be able to experience 'No Way Home' with orchestra, listening to talented musicians who make the black dots I write on paper come alive.”

People watch Spider-Man filming in Glasgow. The next installment in the franchise was filmed in Glasgow during August. | PA

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third Spider-Man film from Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, starring Tom Holland, who plays the role of high-schooler Peter Parker and his alias, Spider-Man.

The film also earned critical acclaim, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects, cementing its place as both a box office triumph and a fan-favourite.

Presale opens on Thursday, 18 September at 10am, while General Sale opens on Friday, 19 September, 10am via Ticketmaster.co.uk

2025

14 November London Royal Albert Hall (on-sale now)

2026

26th March Edinburgh Usher Hall

27th March Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

28th March Sheffield City Hall

30th March Manchester Bridgewater Hall

31st March Birmingham Symphony Hall