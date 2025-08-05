More than 147,000 candidates received their exam marks today across Scotland. Results for Higher and Advanced Highet qualifications were delivered, as well as Skills for Work Awards, National Progression Awards and National Certificates. Admissions service Ucas said a record number of young Scots had been offered university or college places.

The number of pupils with an A, B or C for National 5 qualifications rose from 77.2% last year to 78.4% this year. The rate for Higher increased from 74.9% to 75.9%, while the rate for Advanced Higher rose from 75.3% to 76.7%.

The SQA said the attainment gap – between the level of qualifications achieved by children from the most affluent and the least affluent areas – narrowed at National 5, Higher, and Advanced Higher levels.

National 5 - A-C attainment: 78.4 per cent (up from 77.2 per cent in 2024)

Higher - A-C attainment: 75.9 per cent (up from 74.9 per cent in 2024)

Advanced Higher - A-C attainment: 76.7 per cent (up from 75.3 per cent in 2024)

Donna Stewart, Scotland’s chief examining officer, says young people should be “rightly proud” of their results today.

She said: “Their hard work and commitment has made 2025 a landmark year. The rise in overall attainment at all three national qualification levels will rightly be welcomed in classrooms and staffrooms across Scotland. Higher entries have also risen beyond 200,000 for the first time since curriculum for excellence was introduced.

The number of vocational and technical qualifications passed the 100,000 landmark for the first time, with record numbers of learners embracing the wide range of skills-based learning that schools, colleges, teachers and lecturers are working so hard to offer and that employers are crying out for."

Almost 40 per cent of young people sitting a National 5 exam received an A, while almost a third of those sitting Highers and Advanced Highers managed to get the top grade as well.

Scottish Labour have also hit out at the poverty-related attainment gap from this year’s exam results. The attainment gap, which is the results from the most and least deprived areas, narrowed this year - but Scottish Labour says it is largely unchanged compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Pam Duncan-Glancy MSP, the party’s education spokeswoman, says education is “stagnating” under the SNP. She said: “While any progress closing the attainment gap should be welcomed, the truth is it remains stubbornly wide. “The SNP has gone from promising to close the attainment gap entirely to congratulating itself for the most incremental progress. From those doing exams to those pursuing a vocation, young people in Scotland deserve a government with more ambition for their future. After years of stagnation under the SNP, a Scottish Labour government will build an education system that unlocks the potential of every child.”

Scottish Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth visited King’s Park Secondary School in Glasgow as pupils gathered to open their exam results.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: "These results are evidence of a strong recovery in Scotland's schools following the pandemic, with more passes at every level compared to last year."