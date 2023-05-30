St Enoch Centre to be officially demolished as plans given go-ahead

A huge development will be built in place of the centre made up of shops, offices, restaurants, hundreds of homes, a pub and a hotel among other proposals.

A bid to demolish the St Enoch Centre has been given the go-ahead today with a replacement development to include new streets and see Glasgow’s grid system reinstated.

A huge development will be built in place of the centre made up of shops, offices, restaurants, hundreds of homes, a pub and a hotel among other proposals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Serviced apartments, a hostel, apart-hotel, car parking and public space are also part of the plans.

The plan was described as “amazing” and “exciting” by councillors today who granted planning permission in principle.

The development is to lead to the “creation of new streets and reintroduction of the Glasgow grid” according to a report presented to a council meeting this morning.

The report said the proposal “will see a significant improvement in the townscape and open up a large city block previously enclosed. This will see the reinstatement of the Glasgow grid and through the creation of nine development plots provide an opportunity for high quality design.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is to be a newly formed ‘St Enoch Street’ to the south and an extended Maxwell Street to the east the paper presented tot he planning applications committee said.

Speaking at the committee today, councillor Eva Bolander, SNP said: “It is really exciting to see this coming forward as it is such a transformative project.”

Outside the centre - 1990

Councillor Imran Alam, Labour, said: “It looks like an amazing mixed development for the city centre – good for regeneration of that part of the city centre.”

SNP Councillor Kenny McLean said: “I’m picking up that the south, east and partly north facing (areas) of the centre are dead areas. I pick up that issue will be addressed.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A council official said: “The design intention is to activate frontages as much as possible. “

An extra condition was agreed at the meeting ensuring waste should be minimised during demolition.

Councillor Christy Mearns, Scottish Greens, asked for details on proposed materials to be used and for clarification to be provided on existing materials and what is to be salvaged.

An official said a condition will be tweaked to get an understanding of existing materials. He said more details on building materials will emerge at a later date.

A computer generated image of what the new development that replaces the St Enoch Centre could look like

Advertisement

Advertisement

Conservative councillor Thomas Kerr said: “I think it is a really exciting development.”

He pointed out like all developments it has its “challenges” but but it “opens up a lot more space” and “links in with the Clyde.”

He added: “There is a real opportunity to regenerate that area.”

Greens spaces are to include rain gardens and plots for growing vegetables and flowers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Planning permission in principle was granted to applicants Sovereign Centros at the meeting this morning subject to conditions. Demolition is to take place in phases – and with the council granting a 10 year consent.