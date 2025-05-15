St Enoch Shopping Centre sold in huge city centre retail and leisure property deal

St Enoch

The St Enoch Centre, 830,000 square feet of retail and leisure space on a 12-acre site, has been sold to a real estate investor

One of the largest shopping centres in Scotland, the St Enoch Centre last changed hands in 2013. Since then the centre has saw capital investment that created a new leisure quarter anchored by Vue Cinema, an extended food court alongside new tenants including Boom Battle Bar, Level X, Escape Hut, Wagamama, and Wingstop. Next recently opened a flagship store in the centre and Japanese fashion chain Uniqlo will open a 25,000-square-foot store this summer.

James Hewitt, COO of Praxis, said in a statement: "The purchase of the St Enoch Centre is our first significant balance sheet investment into the retail sector in eight years. We are acquiring the asset against a backdrop of an improving tenant mix, footfall growth and increasing average basket spend throughout the scheme. Praxis has waited patiently to re-enter a sector where we have a market leading track record and we are now seeking to invest at scale into a number of discrete opportunities.”

Ian Shorrock, Head of Retail at Praxis, added: "The scheme is a landmark asset with significant unrealised potential and we intend to make a substantial capital investment to further enhance the offer. We believe St Enoch's performance will benefit from our integrated approach to managing operationally complex assets and we look forward to working closely with the c.100 tenants in the scheme."

Praxis is a privately owned UK real estate investor and manager. The firm stated in November that it was the leading contender to complete the purchase of the asset. The centre had been asset-managed by CBRE's Sovereign Centros on behalf of a banking consortium that comprises Morgan Stanley and M&G.

The previous owners of the St Enoch’s Centre had gained planning consent for a phased 20-year redevelopment of the site that would include the demolition of the existing centre, a new street grid, 900 new homes, new office space and public realm. The outline proposal for developer Sovereign Centros, comprised nine new buildings of five to 20 storeys on the current footprint of the St Enoch complex. It’s unclear whether the new owners will pursue a similar strategy for the city centre landmark. The centre currently comprises of 800,000 square feet of retail and leisure units and 900 car parking spaces.

The proposals stated: “We are striving to reimagine St. Enoch Centre as a focal hub within the city and transform it into a place that prioritises people. Given its prime location within the city centre, we recognise the opportunity St. Enoch Centre presents to become Scotland’s foremost mixed-use development, showcasing the best of retail, leisure, entertainment, hotel, commercial and city centre living. The scale and ambition of our proposals could take up to 20 years to deliver and are subject to several detailed planning consents.”