Staff 'heartbroken' as Paisley music venue to close after a decade

A Paisley music venue will close after a decade, with staff saying they are heartbroken at the decision.

The Cave, located on New Street in Paisley town centre, will close its doors for the final time on Saturday, 13 September after more than a decade in the town.

The closure comes after the venue was listed for auction last week. Bids were expected to start at £80,000. It is now listed as Sold After.

The Cave will close its doors on Saturday, 13 September

Taking to social media, The Cave said: “So, The Cave story ends in a few weeks. We can now tell you that The Cave will close its doors for the final time as a live music venue on Saturday, September 13.

“What a journey it has been. We have had highs, lows, and even Covid thrown into the mix. But what a blast.

“We would be here all day if we were to thank everyone individually, and the hundreds of bands that have entertained us over the last 10 years.

“We are heartbroken to close our doors, and trust us when we say we have thrown everything into trying to keep things going, but as they say, all good things come to an end.

“Promise us one thing, folks. Keep music live. Thank you all, each and every one of you, who has kept the dream alive.

“See you all in the next few weeks to say goodbye in person. Our bands will still be rocking the place and maybe a wee something special on the thirteenth.

“Keep your eyes peeled on our socials.”