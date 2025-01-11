Star Wars inspired exhibition opens at Riverside Museum this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glasgow’s Riverside Museum is giving visitors a chance to step into a galaxy far, far away with a new Star Wars inspired exhibition

The free Sci Fi Galactic Adventures exhibition opens today, 11th January 2025, and runs until April. The display features replica costumed characters, full-size models, props and sets inspired scenes from the Star Wars films. Among the items on show are land speeders, fighter models – and a well-known droid.

After seeing a replica Stormtrooper uniform from Star Wars with his kids during a family visit to Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Riverside Museum manager Stewart Thompson decided to follow his dream of bringing the space saga to his venue.

Stewart eventually found a Leeds-based event and prop hire company called Back to the 80s. Owner Mike Hutchinson was able to offer a series of sets, objects and props including a full-size spaceship from the 1977 film, an X-wing built by Yorkshire Props, which can now be found in the Riverside Museum.

“A long time ago, I took my young son to Kelvingrove, where we encountered the full-size replica of an Imperial Stormtrooper, standing 6ft 2 inches tall,” says Stewart Thompson, Museum Manager at Riverside Museum. “I’ll never forget his excitement and I knew then I wanted to bring some of that epic space saga magic to Glasgow.

“Now, visitors to Riverside Museum can witness more of George Lucas’ legendary characters and ships, owned by dedicated fan and collector Mike Hutchinson. Whether fans saw the films in the 1980s, 2000s or more recently, they will love seeing the interplanetary displays which pay tribute to various heroes, villains and their homelands on sand dunes and in forests and deep space. They’ll feel transported out of this world.”

“I have a passion for iconic 80s films and can’t wait to show some of my sci-fi collection to the people of Scotland,”

The Imperial Scottish Garrison will bring costumed chaaracters to help bring the Sci-Fi Galactic Adventures exhibition to life for visitors to Riverside Museum.

“The Imperial Scottish Garrison is honoured to be asked to help make this exhibition the best that we can,” says Brian McDavid, Imperial Scottish Garrison Commanding Officer, “by providing some well-known characters to enhance the public experience. This is a fantastic opportunity to see some fantastic life-size replica props from probably the most popular sci-fi franchise in the world. These props are each so recognisable that being able to be up close to them will be an amazing experience for the public, whether they are fans or not. These props are rarely seen outside of dedicated sci-fi events and to see them in such a great setting as Riverside Museum will be something special.”

The Sci-Fi Galactic Adventures exhibition can be visited for free during Riverside Museum’s opening hours: Monday to Thursday, and Saturday, 10.00am to 5.00pm; Friday and Sunday, 11.00am to 5.00pm.

• Sci Fi Galactic Adventures Saturday 11th January – Sunday 6th April 2025, Riverside Transport Museum Glasgow, 100 Pointhouse Road, Glasgow G3 8RS