New American coffee shop set to open in Glasgow Southside

The new Starbucks on Battlefield Road opens today at 10am, creating eight new jobs and offering the first 50 customers goodie bags.

As part of the opening, Starbucks is inviting the local community to join in the celebrations and the store’s first 50 customers receiving goodie bags with Starbucks merchandise, which includes a reusable cup which gives customers a 25p discount on any drink when used, and a drink voucher for 50p off any drink.

The store will also be raising money for The Ripple Effect, which supports coffee farmers in Rwanda.

Stacey Anderson, Store Manager at Starbucks Battlefield Road, said: "We’re so excited to open our doors and welcome the local community. At Starbucks, we believe in more than just great coffee – we want to be an active part of the neighbourhood.

“Our partnership with Friends of Queen's Park has already given us the chance to support local green spaces, and we look forward to creating more meaningful connections with our neighbours and our customers."

As part of Starbucks commitment to giving back to the communities it serves, the store has also partnered with Friends of Victoria Park Charity, with store partners volunteering to take part in litter picking and park clean-up activities to enhance the green space for the community.

The store will be open 7am-7pm Monday to Saturday, and 8am-6pm on Sunday for customers to enjoy their favorite handcrafted beverages, including the new seasonal Spring menu, in a welcoming, comfortable space.