Still Game actor James Martin has died at the age of 93

James Martin, who played Eric in Glasgow’s favourite comedy, Still Game, has died at the age of 93.

Still Game director Michael Hines, took to X to announce the passing of James Martin, who played Eric. "Just to let all the Still Game fans out there that Jimmy Martin ‘Eric’ passed away today.

"He was a wonderful actor and I was honoured to call him pal."

A representative for Red Shoe Entertainment wrote on Facebook: "We are deeply saddened to share the news that Jimmy Martin, the beloved actor known for playing Eric in Still Game, has passed away.

"His warmth, humour, and unforgettable performances brought joy to so many, and his legacy will live on through the laughter he shared with the world.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who loved him. Rest in peace, Jimmy.”

Born in Partick, Glasgow, he was one of the few main actors on Still Game who was actually a senior citizen when the show was first broadcast. Before embarking on his acting career, Martin served in the Royal Navy aboard HMS Bermuda, participating in missions in the Mediterranean and the Suez Canal during the crisis.

In addition to his role in Still Game, Martin appeared in various television productions and films, including Solid Air (2003) and Carmelo y yo (2000). Scottish television credits include Taggart and Take the High Road.

Beyond his acting career, Martin was deeply involved in community service. He was a dedicated supporter of military veterans and charitable organizations, including Poppy Scotland and The Hollies community hub in Musselburgh. In recognition of his contributions, he was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the 2024 Birthday Honours for services to military veterans and charity.