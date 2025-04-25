Still Game Locations: 8 Still Game filming locations that have been lost to time

Still Game is one of Scotland’s best loved television shows with a number of Glasgow locations featuring throughout the sitcom.

Although the final episode of the popular programme aired in March 2019, nothing beats sitting down to watch an old classic episode where you will be able to recognise several locations around Glasgow.

Not every location where Still Game was filmed is still open or in the same spot, so today we wanted to remember the Still Game locations that have been lost to time.

Here are eight Still Game locations that have been lost to time.

1 . Gala Bingo The site in Maryhill is no longer a bingo hall but instead home to JD Gyms Glasgow North. | BBC

2 . The Ruchill Tavern The site used for The Clansman pub was The Ruchill Tavern on Ruchill Street. The building was demolished in 2004 having been used for the first three series of Still Game | BBC

3 . Stevie Barrett Bookmakers Stevie Barrett Bookmakers on Maryhill Road is still stranding but is derelict and crumbling. | BBC

4 . Museum of Transport You can still visit Glasgow's Transport Museum but it is no longer in its old premises at Kelvin Hall. The museum closed down in 2010 after being open for 23 years. Scenes from the episode 'Shooglies' were shot here. | BBC