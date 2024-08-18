Still Game characters return for Jack and Victor comic book

The creators of Glasgow’s favourite sitcom, Greg Hemphill and Ford Kiernan, have joined forces with editor Gordon Tait – who previously worked on classic characters such as Dennis & Gnasher and Oor Wullie – to adapt their cast of pensioners for a new comic book.

The first volume of adventures, He Who Hingith Aboot Getteth Hee Haw, is to be published on September 16, with work already under way on a second.

Hemphill said: “When Ford and I were blethering away about what other areas we could explore with Jack and Victor, it occurred to us that we'd never really seen them in cartoon form. We've seen them on mugs and things like that, but we've never explored it as an art form and and that's when Gordon came in, and you can see the results. It's super exciting

Ford added: “Gordon's the guy that takes what you're talking about and turns everything in to something just fantastic Ge takes it out of your head and turns into something wonderful. And that's what it's turned out to be.

“It's a strange concept to be in an annual after all these years of reading them. It was an eye opening thing. I didn't realise it was quite as complicated as this.”

Still Game ran for nine series and 62 episodes from 2002 to 2019 with a farewell live show selling out Glasgow’s SSE Hydro for three nights.

The 172-page book can be ordered from publishers Scunnered Ink here.

