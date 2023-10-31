The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as Storm Ciarán is set to bring heavy rain.

The weather warning comes into force for 12 hours at 3am on Wednesday with flooding and travel disruption expected. The yellow warning means:

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

A second yellow warning is in place for 24 hours from Thursday at 6am.

An amber weather warning for very strong winds has been issued for the south of England.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Dan Suri, said “Tomorrow, ahead of Storm Ciarán, a squally cold front will move eastwards across southern and southeast England bringing bursts of heavy rain and coastal gusts of 60-70mph, mainly from Dorset eastwards.

“Wind and rain warnings associated with Storm Ciarán are in force from Wednesday night onwards into Friday, with further updates possible on Wednesday. These include amber warning for winds for southwestern parts of England and Wales Thursday early hours and morning and the far south and southeast of England Thursday daytime and early evening. Storm Ciarán is expected to bring very strong along southern coastal areas of England in particular where gusts of 70 to 80mph are possible, gusts perhaps exceeding 85 mph in the most exposed locations. Further inland, gusts could reach up to 50 or 60mph.

“As well as strong winds, this deep low pressure system will bring heavy rain to many parts of the UK. Much of southern England and south Wales, as well as parts of north Wales, northeast England, southeast Scotland and perhaps the east of Northern Ireland look to see the wettest conditions between Wednesday evening and Friday morning. 20-25 mm of rain may fall quite widely, with 40-60 mm possible over higher ground. Some parts of south Wales and southwest England may see 80 mm of rain. This rain will fall on already saturated ground, bringing the risk of flooding.”

Glasgow Weather Forecast

Today:

A mainly dry day, some good sunny spells in Glasgow and the north but cloudier over southern Ayrshire, Kintyre, the cloud edging north across Lanarkshire and Ayrshire later. Windy along west coast. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Tonight:

Dry evening with some clear spells in north but cloud spreading from south. Outbreaks of rain will arrive overnight, some heavy with strengthening easterly winds. Minimum temperature 5 °C.

Wednesday:

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain, some heavy, accompanied by fresh to strong easterly winds. Turning more showery in afternoon, with some sunshine in south, winds easing. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

