Storm Eowyn: 'Danger to life' red weather warning issued for Glasgow as disruption expected
Red Warnings for wind have been issued for central and southwestern areas of Scotland on Friday, including Glasgow. These are accompanied by wider Amber and Yellow Warnings for wind, as well as Yellow Warnings for rain and snow.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “We reserve the issuing of Red Warnings for the most severe weather which represents a likely danger to life and severe disruption, and that is the case with Storm Éowyn.
“While it will be widely very windy on Friday, with additional hazards from rain and snow, the strongest winds and most significant impacts are likely in Northern Ireland and central and southwestern parts of Scotland within the Red Warning areas, where winds could gust 80-90 mph quite widely for a time, and potentially up to 100 mph for exposed coasts in particular.”
After Storm Éowyn on Friday and early on Saturday, further wet and windy weather is likely on Sunday and at the start of next week.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen continued: “Storm Éowyn is a multi-hazard event, with snow likely for some, rain for many and strong wings for much of the UK. As a result, a number of weather warnings have been issued, with all parts of the UK covered by one warning at some point on Friday.
“Storm Éowyn is expected to cross Northern Ireland early on Friday morning. It will then continue northeast across the northern half of Scotland during Friday afternoon and is expected to be centred near Shetland during Friday evening.
“It’s important to note that even those away from the immediate Red Warning areas will still likely see disruptive weather, with travel plans likely to be severely impacted, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some.”
Travel conditions are likely to be severely disrupted in the coming days. Mark Nash, Duty Manager at National Highways, said: “We are expecting high winds and rain to hit most parts of the country later this week. If you're planning to drive over the next few days, prepare in advance for the journey and take extra care on the roads. If weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour to manage the conditions as safely as possible.
Glasgow weather forecast
Cold with rain and hill snow spreading northeast today.
Today
A few showers at first this morning, otherwise mainly dry start. Rain and hill snow will spread northeast later this morning. Drier weather with a few showers will gradually follow on behind from mid-afternoon. Cold. Maximum temperature 6 °C.
Tonight
Any showers soon dying out this evening otherwise dry, a few icy patches. Widespread rain and snow will spread northeast later along with strong to gale southeasterly winds. Minimum temperature 0 °C.
Friday
Rain and snow soon clearing. Then cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain, far south drier. Very windy with severe gale to storm westerly or southwesterly winds. Cold. Maximum temperature 6 °C.
Outlook for Saturday to Monday:
Cold and breezy on Saturday with wintry showers across Argyll, dry elsewhere. Dry for most of Sunday but outbreaks of rain later. A few showers on Monday.
