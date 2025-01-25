Storm Eowyn: Live updates on aftermath of strong winds in Glasgow as damage assessed across the city
Weather warnings will remain in place in Scotland into the weekend after strong winds damaged buildings, overturned cars and felled trees, bringing transport to a halt across the country yesterday. Red Warnings for wind were issued for central and southwestern areas of Scotland on Friday, including Glasgow.
Storm Eowyn: Weather and disruption live updates for Glasgow
Key Events
- There is currently no service on Avanti West Coast between Preston and Glasgow Central, or between Preston and Edinburgh Waverley.
- ScotRail services are suspended until at least 12pm while tracks are inspected.
- Police Scotland said they have responded to almost 1,900 weather-related incidents across the country.
- Celtic's match against Dundee has been called off.
Red weather warning
John Swinney has told people not to travel in affected areas during a rare red weather warning for Scotland as destructive wind gusts of up to 100mph are forecast.
The red alert will be in force from between 10am and 5pm on Friday across much of the Central Belt and southern Scotland as Storm Eowyn sweeps across the country.
The Met Office has warned of “very dangerous conditions”, with widespread destruction expected. The alert also covers Northern Ireland.
In a statement at the Scottish Parliament, Mr Swinney said: “We have to be clear, people should not travel and Police Scotland will issue a formal ‘do not travel’ advisory notice shortly.
“Councils will make decisions today on school closures.”
Glasgow schools and nurseries
Schools across central Scotland will close on Friday as a rare red weather warning has been issued due to Storm Éowyn.
The Met Office has said high winds could reach 100mph in exposed western coasts and that there could be a risk to life due to flying debris, power cuts and damage to buildings.
Schools in Glasgow, East Lothian, East Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire and South Ayrshire will be closed, with other councils expected to follow suit.
The red warning will run from 10am to 5pm on Friday.
Weather warnings
The following weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office
- A red warning for wind across central Scotland, Tayside, Fife, south west Scotland, Lothian, Borders and Strathclyde regions lasts from 10:00 until 17:00 on Friday
- An amber warning for wind covering everywhere north of Perth, including Orkney and Shetland, lasts from 06:00 on Friday until 06:00 on Saturday
- Another amber warning for wind covering everywhere south of Perth, though sweeping up the west coast encompassing the Isle of Mull, lasts from 06:00 until 21:00 on Friday. This will include the areas affected by the red alert after 17:00
- A yellow warning for snow, starting at 06:00 on Friday until midnight, covers parts of central Scotland, Tayside, Fife, Grampian, the Highlands and islands and Argyll & Bute
Met Office update
A statement from the Met Office said: “South-westerly then westerly winds will rapidly increase from west to east Friday mid-morning onwards into the afternoon, with peak gusts of 80-90mph fairly widely and perhaps up to 100 mph along exposed western coasts.
“This brings the risk of significant disruption to transport and power supplies as well as dangerous conditions outdoors. Winds will gradually ease through Friday evening.”
South Lanarkshire schools
South Lanarkshire Council tells us: “The current situation in South Lanarkshire is: Due to the Red Alert weather warning issued for much of Scotland, including South Lanarkshire, the decision has been taken to close all our schools and nurseries tomorrow, Friday 24 January 2025. Staff and pupils should not travel to these establishments tomorrow. Arrangements will be made to support continued learning for pupils where possible using appropriate resources, including the use of digital platforms. While we understand that this may cause inconvenience to families, the health and safety of our children, young people and staff is our priority. Further service updates will follow in due course.”
West Dunbartonshire schools
West Dunbartonshire Council is the latest council area to confirm that all schools and council nurseries will be closed on Friday.
Taking to social media, West Dunbartonshire Council said: “Due to the Red Weather warning in place for West Dunbartonshire tomorrow, all Primary and Secondary Schools and Early Learning and Childcare Centres will be closed tomorrow, Friday, 24 January 2025.
“Children and young people can access the online portal where a range of educational material is available.”
Red Warning: What to expect
The Met Office has issued this guidance with the red weather warning for Friday: Very strong winds associated with Storm Éowyn causing very dangerous conditions and significant disruption on Friday
- Flying debris resulting in danger to life
- Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes
- Very dangerous driving conditions with fallen trees on roads
- Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down
- Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights
Man Utd v Rangers match
Rail operators have asked travellers to avoid making the journey between Manchester and Glasgow due to Storm Eowyn. Rangers fans have made the journey for the Europa League match against Manchester United scheduled to take place tonight. Many of the fans would have booked train tickets to travel back to Glasgow tomorrow.
TransPennine Express spokesperson said: "The Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings for high winds across the UK on Friday, January 24. The arrival of Storm Eowyn is expected to cause widespread disruption across the rail network.
"Due to predicted gale-force winds across the North of England and Scotland brought by Storm Eowyn, we are urging customers not to travel between the following locations on Friday, January 24."
An Avanti West Coast representative said: "We're advising customers not to travel north of Preston or on our North Wales route on Friday, January 24, due to the expected disruption by Storm Éowyn."
ScotRail update
ScotRail has issued a statement on travel disruption due to Storm Eowyn.
With the safety of customers and staff of paramount importance, we will not be safe to operate passenger services due to the forecast weather conditions across Scotland during #StormÉowyn.
All ScotRail services are suspended on Friday, 24 January. We strongly advise you not to travel, as there will be no train services, and no alternative transport will be available. The Met Office issued an upgraded red warning for Storm Éowyn, which is expected to arrive in Scotland in the morning on Friday, 24 January, bringing extremely high winds, with gusts reaching 100mph in some parts.
The red warning will be in place from 10.00 to 17.00 and covers central Scotland, Tayside, Fife, south west Scotland, Lothian, Borders, and Strathclyde. There is also an amber warning for wind across the rest of the country and a yellow warning for snow covering much of the highlands.
This could lead to trees and other debris falling onto the tracks, trapping trains and putting people in danger. It can also impact service recovery times due to poor road and driving conditions. Once the warnings pass, the network will have to undergo safety inspections before services can be reintroduced. Please check the ScotRail website or app before travelling on Saturday morning.
Tickets for travel dated 24 January can now be used from Thursday, 23 January, up to and including Tuesday, 28 January. This means that these can be used before or after the date printed on the ticket. If your journey has been cancelled or disrupted, you can get a fee-free refund at http://scotrail.co.uk/refund.
Travel warning
Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, head of road policing for Police Scotland, has advised people - without exception - not to travel tomorrow. The Met Office has warned of “very dangerous conditions”, with widespread destruction expected.
In a statement at the Scottish Parliament, First Minister John Swinney said: “We have to be clear, people should not travel and Police Scotland will issue a formal ‘do not travel’ advisory notice shortly.
“Councils will make decisions today on school closures.
“Red weather warnings like this are very rare. Our message is simple, please follow the advice from the Met Office and the police, take this seriously and stay safe.”
Chf Supt Sloan said: “During the period of the red weather warning, my advice is not to travel.” She repeated the statement when asked if any exceptions could be made.
She said: “The advice is for all road users around not travelling and that is really important that people heed that advice for their safety and the safety of others.
“The warning is for high winds with potentials for debris or trees to come down.”
School closures
Schools in 16 Scottish local authorities will be closed on Friday, including Glasgow, North and East Ayrshire, East Lothian, North and South Lanarkshire, East Renfrewshire, Midlothian, East and West Dunbartonshire, Inverclyde, Argyll and Bute, Edinburgh, Clackmannanshire, Fife and Falkirk.
Overlapping weather warnings have been issued for strong winds on Friday. Tomorrow will be windy with gales and strong gusts expected. Mostly cloudy with showery, blustery rain persisting through much of the day. Snow on the hills, with the risk of blizzard conditions.
Travel warning
ScotRail has already announced that all trains will be cancelled on Friday, while CalMac and Northlink said ferry services are likely to be cancelled or delayed.
ScotRail said: "There will be no train services, and no alternative transport will be available.
"It follows a further review of the weather forecasts, which shows that the conditions will be much worse in many areas than earlier forecasts had predicted."
Friday weather
Glasgow Warriors rugby team have moved their Friday night fixture with Connacht to Sunday as a result of the weather warnings. Caledonia Gladiators basketball team postponed their fixture against Leicester Riders.
Entertainment venues such as the Glasgow Science Centre and the Glasgow Film Theatre have said they would be closed on Friday, though the latter said it hoped to open at 6pm. Bars, restaurants and cafes are announcing that they will close during the day to avoid asking their staff to travel when the red weather warning is in place.
Subway update
Glasgow Subway have issued an update after Glasgow has been hit with a red weather warning for Friday 24 January.
The Subway will still be running as normal, but the operator says that their priority is the safety of customers and staff so may have to have to adapt to the situation.
ScotRail have already suspended all services on Friday as they have said they will not be safe to operate passenger services due to the forecast weather conditions across Scotland.
A spokesperson said: “With the move to a severe red weather warning issued for tomorrow, SPT’s first priority is the safety of customers, and our staff travelling to and from work for the beginning and end of shifts and being able to work in a safe environment.
"We are currently considering all information available and linking with other operators.
"We will continue to monitor the situation throughout the day and any changes amends to service will be updated to the public through our usual social media channels.”
Strong winds forecast
Strong winds from Storm Eowyn are expected to reach Glasgow from around 2am Friday morning. Winds will peak in the early afternoon, with maximum wind gusts of 88mph forecast for Glasgow city centre. Average wind speeds will be around 36mph throughout the day.
Celtic Connections
All Celtic Connections performances on Friday 24 January will be postponed due to the red weather warning and "do not travel" advice issued because of Storm Eowyn:
“As it stands, we expect venues to re-open and for all shows to go ahead on Saturday 25 January. Information on new dates for postponed shows will be announced as soon as we have details. We will be in touch as soon as we can with more details for ticket holders for Friday’s shows.We will keep you all updated on Saturday, and hope to welcome our audiences back to the festival across the weekend.”
Glasgow Uni update
The University of Glasgow says: “Due to a Met Office red weather warning in place for tomorrow (Friday 24 January), we are cancelling all face-to-face teaching and assessments for the day across all campuses. Any in-person meetings and events are also cancelled. Colleagues who are not engaged in provision of essential services should work from home.
