ScotRail has issued a statement on travel disruption due to Storm Eowyn.

With the safety of customers and staff of paramount importance, we will not be safe to operate passenger services due to the forecast weather conditions across Scotland during #StormÉowyn.

All ScotRail services are suspended on Friday, 24 January. We strongly advise you not to travel, as there will be no train services, and no alternative transport will be available. The Met Office issued an upgraded red warning for Storm Éowyn, which is expected to arrive in Scotland in the morning on Friday, 24 January, bringing extremely high winds, with gusts reaching 100mph in some parts.

The red warning will be in place from 10.00 to 17.00 and covers central Scotland, Tayside, Fife, south west Scotland, Lothian, Borders, and Strathclyde. There is also an amber warning for wind across the rest of the country and a yellow warning for snow covering much of the highlands.

This could lead to trees and other debris falling onto the tracks, trapping trains and putting people in danger. It can also impact service recovery times due to poor road and driving conditions. Once the warnings pass, the network will have to undergo safety inspections before services can be reintroduced. Please check the ScotRail website or app before travelling on Saturday morning.