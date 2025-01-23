Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The council has now confirmed that all school and nurseries in North Lanarkshire will be closed due to Storm Eowyn.

North Lanarkshire Council is the latest council area to confirm that all schools and council nurseries will be closed on Friday - South Lanarkshire Council announced similar measures earlier.

Taking to social media, North Lanarkshire Council said: “All schools and education establishments including early learning facilities will be closed on Friday 24 January.

You will receive updates from your school or nursery.

Further updates on other services will be provided or visit: northlanarkshire.gov.uk/weather”

Red Warnings for wind have been issued for central and southwestern areas of Scotland on Friday, including North Lanarkshire. These are accompanied by wider Amber and Yellow Warnings for wind, as well as Yellow Warnings for rain and snow.

After Storm Éowyn on Friday and early on Saturday, further wet and windy weather is likely on Sunday and at the start of next week.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “Storm Éowyn is a multi-hazard event, with snow likely for some, rain for many and strong wings for much of the UK. As a result, a number of weather warnings have been issued, with all parts of the UK covered by one warning at some point on Friday.

“Storm Éowyn is expected to cross Northern Ireland early on Friday morning. It will then continue northeast across the northern half of Scotland during Friday afternoon and is expected to be centred near Shetland during Friday evening.

“It’s important to note that even those away from the immediate Red Warning areas will still likely see disruptive weather, with travel plans likely to be severely impacted, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some.”

Travel conditions are likely to be severely disrupted in the coming days. Mark Nash, Duty Manager at National Highways, said: “We are expecting high winds and rain to hit most parts of the country later this week. If you're planning to drive over the next few days, prepare in advance for the journey and take extra care on the roads. If weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour to manage the conditions as safely as possible.