Storm Floris: Police issue warning as high winds cause travel chaos

Glasgow faces severe travel disruptions as Storm Floris unleashes 85 mph winds, causing train cancellations and commuter chaos.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland has issued a warning against travel as Storm Floris looks set to batter much of the country - including Glasgow. Winds as high as 90 mph are anticipated in some areas of the country, with a high risk of disruption while the amber warning is in force between 10am until 10pm on Monday, 4 August. Further yellow warnings are also in place.

Police Scotland said: “There is a high risk of disruption and travel conditions may be hazardous. Extra caution should be taken by all road users. Plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel. Consider delaying travel until conditions improve. If you are travelling on the roads, prepare yourself and your vehicle for the conditions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure your mobile phone is charged and plan your journey, including an alternative route

Have plenty of fuel, warm clothing, food, and water in case you’re delayed

Do not ignore road closure signs – they are there for your safety

Congestion caused by vehicles may restrict emergency services and recovery vehicles from providing essential assistance

Listen to media broadcasts, including radio, for updates

Follow your local authority for the latest updates in your area via Facebook, X, or their website

Those in caravans, motorhomes and tents should take extra care as Storm Floris passes through and avoid staying in exposed areas.

Temporary structures like awnings, roof tents and gazebos should be taken down if possible.

Many outdoor events may be cancelled, please check before setting off today.

Other information can be found on the Met Office and Ready Scotland websites.

For public transport information visit: https://orlo.uk/eLi2l

Follow @OfficialTrafficScotland on X for up-to-date travel information.”

There has already been travel disruption with ScotRail cancelling most of its services from Glasgow Queen Street and Central Station. You can keep up to date with cancellations here.

A statement read: “Storm Floris is set to bring unseasonably strong and disruptive winds across all parts of Scotland today, Monday, 4 August. The Met Office have issued a blanket yellow warning across the country, in place from 06:00 - 00:00, with an upgraded amber warning across Glasgow, Edinburgh and all areas north of the Central Belt between 10:00 and 22:00.

“Due to these adverse weather conditions, blanket 50mph speed restrictions will be implemented from Network Rail across all our routes. This will mean that significantly fewer than normal services will run today (Monday, 4 August), some lines will be closed all day, and on some routes the last services will be around lunch time.”

The full Met Office warning can be accessed here.