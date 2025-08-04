Storm Floris means early end to rail services in parts of Scotland from noon

Scotland’s Railway will be closing railway lines in the west and north of the country from noon on Monday (August 4) as Storm Floris is expected to bring unseasonably strong winds of up to 90mph and heavy rain over 24 hours.

An Amber Met Office warning for wind is in place across much of Scotland, with speeds forecast that are unprecedented for this time of year.

Rail services will be withdrawn on several lines, including the West Highland Line, all routes north of Perth and in Fife from noon on Monday. All other routes will see a reduced timetable and longer journey times, as trains will be limited to a maximum speed of 50mph from 09:00 for safety reasons.

Lines which will close from noon on Monday, 4 August

Edinburgh – Fife/Perth/Dundee

Perth – Dundee/Aberdeen/Inverness

Dunblane - Perth

Inverness – Aberdeen/Wick/Thurso/Kyle of Lochalsh

West Highland Line (Helensburgh Upper – Oban, Fort William and Mallaig)

Queen Street station

The storm is expected to bring winds of 50-70 mph across much of the country, and up to 90 mph in some exposed areas from the early hours of Monday morning. These winds could bring down trees and blow other debris onto the tracks. The unseasonal nature of the strong winds poses a higher risk, with trees in full leaf being more susceptible to wind damage.

Heavy rain will also increase the risks to the railway’s infrastructure and can cause landslips and flooding.

Once the storm has passed, engineers will need to inspect the closed lines for any damage, with passengers being advised that services will start later on Tuesday across affected routes. Network Rail Scotland’s helicopter will assist teams on the ground to complete essential checks across the network as quickly as possible.

Passengers should check their journey before travelling with National Rail Enquiries or their train operator. Our meteorologists, based in the railway’s control room, will continue to monitor the weather in real-time.

Ross Moran, Network Rail Scotland route director, said: “With the severity of Storm Floris becoming clear, our priority is the safety of our passengers and colleagues. That is why we’ve taken the decision to close some parts of Scotland’s Railway early on Monday as the worst of the conditions hit the country.

“Our engineers will also need to thoroughly inspect the network for any damage before we reopen the lines and restart train services on Tuesday morning.

“Weather specialists, based in our control room, will monitor conditions closely throughout the storm, and our teams on the ground will be ready to deal with any issues caused by the weather as quickly as possible. We appreciate passengers’ patience while we get through this unprecedented summer storm.

”Mark Ilderton, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “The Met Office amber weather warnings for very high winds across the country will impact rail services on Monday.

“We recognise the impact that the withdrawal and alteration of train services will have on customers, but our first priority is always to ensure the safety of staff and passengers – and this is a necessary step to ensure everyone’s safety.

“We will update our website, mobile app, and social media feeds with the latest travel advice, and customers should check their journey before travelling.”