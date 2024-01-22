Storm Isha: Glasgow train services begin slow return to normal after major disruption

Following an inspection of the line, services are beginning to run on some routes.

Fallen trees, debris and damage to overhead lines has affected the return of train services to and from Glasgow today following high winds last night.

For safety reasons, Network Rail took the decision to suspend all services last night from 7pm. Network Rail says: "Before trains can run today, a full line inspection and the repairing of any damage found must be carried out. While trains are unable to run on most routes, we are beginning to reinstate some services."

Following an inspection of the line, services are beginning to run on the routes below. Travellers have been warned to expect delays and cancellations. Full details are available on the ScotRail app.

• Paisley Canal - Glasgow Central • Glasgow Central - Barrhead • Glasgow Central - Largs • Glasgow Central - Prestwick Town • A train shuttle service: Between Dalmuir and Rutherglen

Some services have been reinstated on other routes from Glasgow Queen Street and Glasgow Central Station but the following lines remain closed.