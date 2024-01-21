Storm Isha: Tornado warning as strong winds batter Scotland

Almost the whole of the UK is under amber weather warnings for strong winds from Storm Isha.

Met Office amber wind warnings are in force across almost all of the UK with gusts of up to 80 mph expected in Scotland, posing a potential risk to life. There is also potential for "the odd isolated tornado" to hit western parts of the UK, Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said.

Chief Meteorologist of the Met Office Dan Suri said: “Storm Isha will bring strong winds to the whole of the UK through Sunday and into Monday. The areas of particular concern are reflected by a large Amber severe weather warning which covers Northern Ireland, central and southern Scotland, Wales, much of northern England as well as southwestern parts of England.

“In these regions we could see gusts frequently between 50-60mph and even up to 80mph in exposed coastal locations. As the storm starts to move away on Monday morning very strong winds will also develop in the far southeast of England, bringing the risk of 70-80mph gusts here too in the early hours of Monday morning.

“Storm Isha will bring a disruptive spell of weather to the UK with strong winds across the whole country. Heavy rain will cause additional hazards, particularly in the west. A number of severe weather warnings for rain have also been issued. Keep up to date with the Met Office warnings and pay close attention to guidance from your local authority.”

Warnings highlight the possibility of travel disruption, power cuts and dangerous conditions. A spokesperson for Energy Networks Association, which represents the UK's energy network operators, said: "An amber warning brings an increased risk of damage to homes and vital infrastructure. Energy network operators are preparing to deal with any damage quickly and safely.

"With severe weather forecast, our advice to customers is to prepare, care and share. Prepare by going online to PowerCut105.com for advice and call 105 for free if you have a power cut. Check in with people who might need extra help, and share this information so friends and family know what to do too.

"If you see damaged power lines or lines brought down over the coming days, stay well clear and call 105 for free to report it, or dial 999 if there’s an immediate danger to life."

Passenger and freight services across Scotland were suspended from 7pm tonight. ScotRail has announced that there will also be no rush hour services on Monday morning.

Met Office weather forecast for Glasgow

Windy with sunny spells and frequent showers Monday.

This Evening and Tonight:

Cloudy with rain this evening, occasionally heavy. Then clear periods and scattered showers. Very windy with gale force west or southwesterly winds, increasing severe gale at times. Minimum temperature 5 °C.

Monday:

Sunny spells and frequent showers, briefly heavy. Cold, strong to gale west to northwesterly winds. Maximum temperature 7 °C.