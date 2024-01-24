Storm Jocelyn: Glasgow train services begin slow return after major disruption

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glasgow trains have begun to return to normal services after feeling the effects of Storm Jocelyn.

The storm which caused fallen trees and damage to overhead lines meant that train travel over Scotland was severely disrupted after ScotRail made a decision to suspend all services last night (Tuesday 23 January) at 7pm

There was no peak time services this morning with commuters having to make alternative arrangements for getting into work until the lines could be checked by inspection teams in daylight.

Following an inspection of the line, services are beginning to run on the routes below. Travellers have been warned to expect delays and cancellations. Full details are available on the ScotRail app and website.

Glasgow Central - Lanark

Glasgow Central - Neilston

Dalmuir - Larkhall via Blantyre

Motherwell to Dalmuir

Glasgow Central - Gourock

Glasgow Central - Largs

Edinburgh - Helensburgh via Airdrie

Glasgow Central - Prestwick Town

Glasgow Central Inner Circle

Milngavie - Springburn

Glasgow Queen Street - Falkirk Grahamston

Glasgow Queen Street - Alloa

Balloch - Airdrie

Glasgow Queen Street - Edinburgh via Falkirk High

Glasgow Queen Street - Dundee

Glasgow Queen Street - Anniesland via Maryhill

Glasgow Central - East Kilbride

Some services have been reinstated on other routes from Glasgow Queen Street and Glasgow Central Station but the following lines remain closed.

Glasgow Central - Paisley Canal

Edinburgh - Glasgow Central via Carstairs

Carlisle - Glasgow Central (line closed between Dumfries and Kilmarnock).