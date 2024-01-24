Storm Jocelyn: Glasgow train services begin slow return after major disruption
Services in and around Glasgow are beginning to return to normal after Storm Jocelyn.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Glasgow trains have begun to return to normal services after feeling the effects of Storm Jocelyn.
The storm which caused fallen trees and damage to overhead lines meant that train travel over Scotland was severely disrupted after ScotRail made a decision to suspend all services last night (Tuesday 23 January) at 7pm
Advertisement
Advertisement
There was no peak time services this morning with commuters having to make alternative arrangements for getting into work until the lines could be checked by inspection teams in daylight.
Following an inspection of the line, services are beginning to run on the routes below. Travellers have been warned to expect delays and cancellations. Full details are available on the ScotRail app and website.
- Glasgow Central - Lanark
- Glasgow Central - Neilston
- Dalmuir - Larkhall via Blantyre
- Motherwell to Dalmuir
- Glasgow Central - Gourock
- Glasgow Central - Largs
- Edinburgh - Helensburgh via Airdrie
- Glasgow Central - Prestwick Town
- Glasgow Central Inner Circle
- Milngavie - Springburn
- Glasgow Queen Street - Falkirk Grahamston
- Glasgow Queen Street - Alloa
- Balloch - Airdrie
- Glasgow Queen Street - Edinburgh via Falkirk High
- Glasgow Queen Street - Dundee
- Glasgow Queen Street - Anniesland via Maryhill
- Glasgow Central - East Kilbride
Some services have been reinstated on other routes from Glasgow Queen Street and Glasgow Central Station but the following lines remain closed.
- Glasgow Central - Paisley Canal
- Edinburgh - Glasgow Central via Carstairs
- Carlisle - Glasgow Central (line closed between Dumfries and Kilmarnock).
All other lines have reopened but services remain subject to revision.