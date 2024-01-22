Storm Jocelyn: Train services across Scotland to be suspended on Tuesday evening
All train services across Scotland will be suspended on Tuesday evening due to Storm Jocelyn.
After ScotRail services were on the receiving end of Storm Isha, they have once again taken the decision to suspend all services across Scotland from 7pm tomorrow (Tuesday 23 January).
Services across Scotland were suspend last night at 7pm (Sunday 21 January) with lines also remaining closed this morning. Each route was inspected by engineers for damage and fallen trees/debris.
It will again mean that there will be no rush hour services on Wednesday morning, as more extreme weather from Storm Jocelyn arrives, meaning safety inspections will again be required.
ScotRail said: "Trains departing before 19:00 will run to their destination but may be delayed by speed restrictions. "On Wednesday, all routes will need to be checked for damage in daylight before trains resume. "You can travel two days after the date on your ticket, or get a fee-free refund on unused tickets."