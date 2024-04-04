Storm Kathleen: Yellow weather warning issued for strong winds in Glasgow on Saturday
A yellow weather warning of strong winds has been issued ahead of the weekend in Glasgow with it being associated with Storm Kathleen that is to bring strong winds to Ireland and much of the UK on Saturday.
The warning has been put in place from 8am on Saturday 6 April until 10pm at night as the Met Office say “a deep area of low pressure will bring a spell of very windy weather to western areas this weekend.”
People are being urged to plan ahead as the winds could mean a small chance of longer, or even cancelled journeys, as road and rail are likely to be affected.
Other potential issues which the Met Office say could occur is a small chance that bridges or roads could be closed with there also being a possibility of power cuts occurring
