Attractive Strathbungo restaurant listed for sale in rare opportunity

A restaurant in Strathbungo has been listed for sale in what is described as a rare opportunity.

Seven21 located at 721 Pollokshaws Rd, Strathbungo for offers over £60,000. 46 covers and two bars it is described as having an “attractive frontage”.

Scottish Business Agency, who have listed the restaurant described the venue as: “An attractive and rarely available restaurant and bar, situated in the popular Strathbungo area of Glasgow’s vibrant Southside. Set over two levels with a fantastic kitchen.

“Suited to various types of cuisine, very busy stretch of Pollokshaws Road with multiple F&B premises nearby. Low Capex required as the unit is in spotless condition throughout.”

Seven21 currently operates a popular multi-course tasting menus paired with wines. According to marketing details, the owner is “looking to consolidate and reduce the number of operating sites.”