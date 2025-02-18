Attractive Strathbungo restaurant listed for sale in rare opportunity

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 18th Feb 2025, 11:13 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A restaurant in Strathbungo has been listed for sale in what is described as a rare opportunity.

Seven21 located at 721 Pollokshaws Rd, Strathbungo for offers over £60,000. 46 covers and two bars it is described as having an “attractive frontage”.

Scottish Business Agency, who have listed the restaurant described the venue as: “An attractive and rarely available restaurant and bar, situated in the popular Strathbungo area of Glasgow’s vibrant Southside. Set over two levels with a fantastic kitchen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Suited to various types of cuisine, very busy stretch of Pollokshaws Road with multiple F&B premises nearby. Low Capex required as the unit is in spotless condition throughout.”

Seven21 currently operates a popular multi-course tasting menus paired with wines. According to marketing details, the owner is “looking to consolidate and reduce the number of operating sites.”

Related topics:RestaurantGlasgowBars

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice