Strathbungo Window Wanderland returns tonight with neighbourhood art displays

Strathbungo residents will put on a show for the annual Window Wanderland community event.

Tonight (Saturday 25 February) Strathbungo Window Wanderland will once again transform the streets of the Southside neighbourhood into a spectacular outdoor gallery.

The popularity of this quirky community event, returning after a two year hiatus, is down to the efforts of residents who create their own colourful window displays as visitors and locals walk around the streets to spot individual displays.

From performances in front rooms to amazing projections onto buildings; mischievous monkeys, polka dot parties, disco balls, bubble baths, mythical creatures, intricate installations, pop up bingo halls and tattoo parlours, fantastical faraway lands and music filling the streets, the scene has been set by previous Wanderland events.

All residents in the area have been invited to create a display in the front windows of their flat, house, business or shop.

“A ‘display’ could be as simple as a candle, book, fairy lights or image in a window. Or you could go all out and stage a performance in your front room! Simple or spectacular… it’s completely up to you” say the volunteer organisers.

Take a stravaig around the lanes and streets tonight to see some of this year’s creations.

The event is free and unticketed and will run from 6-9pm.

A collection of previous window displays

Strathbungo Window Wanderland was inspired by and is part of the wider Window Wanderland programme which was set up in Bristol in 2015.

It’s supported by the Strathbungo Society and Pollokshields Area Partnership.

Organiser, Sarah Reid, explains: ‘After such an unsettled period, that has been stressful and isolating for so many, it feels more exciting than ever to be organising this event that brings so much joy and magic to so many. Window Wanderland highlights what’s so special about our community and the beautiful and incredible things we can do when we come together.’

Strathbungo Window Wanderland 2023

Local musicians from the wonderfully named SambaYaBamba will play on Queen’s Square at 6.3pm and Nithsdale Road at 8pm.

Govanhill Voices will play Nithsdale Road at 7pm and Queen’s Square at 8pm.

Find CineMor77 pop up cinema on Marywood Square and the Bucks playing the human jukebox on Regent Park Square.

Nearest train stations are at Queen’s Park, Pollokshields West, Crossmyloof.

Displays will be within this area:

