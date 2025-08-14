Top marks as University of Strathclyde is named UK University of the Year

The accolade builds on Strathclyde’s previous recognition in the newspaper’s inaugural rankings in 2023 when it was Scottish University of the Year, and runner-up in the UK University of Year category.

Strathclyde is placed joint-sixth in the Daily Mail’s ranking – its highest position to date in a university league table.

Alastair McCall, editor of the Daily Mail University Guide who formerly produced the Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “Strathclyde is the embodiment of everything a 21st century university should be – student-focused but with an outstanding research pedigree; a place of ‘useful learning’ but one that takes great care of its students; a progressive and dynamic institution but one with a keen social conscience.

“Students are lucky to be here – and they know it, as witnessed by the university’s excellent results in the 2025 National Student Survey. These have helped to propel Strathclyde to its highest ever ranking in our UK league table – in joint sixth place – with students strongly endorsing the quality of teaching, the university’s support structures and their wider student experience.

“Most will go on to have successful careers, the foundations laid during their studies at Strathclyde. The university has turned out able and confident graduates into areas where there are national shortages for decades. Business and industry are routinely invited in to help shape the courses, many of which have integral work placements. It’s no wonder that Strathclyde graduates are so sought after.

“The university is mindful of its ability to effect social change – to make success an option for all – admitting the highest number of students from the most deprived Scottish postcodes of any highly selective university. By a distance, it has more first-generation students than any other UK top 10 university.

“Academics are working at the cutting edge of their subjects. Only Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial College London and Bristol attract more research income per capita than Strathclyde, a measure of the esteem in which its academics are held, and the calibre of teaching students can expect to receive.

“Strathclyde was the standout candidate to be our UK University of the Year. Its success is no flash in the pan; it has been worked towards with a consistency of purpose for some time now and the university thoroughly deserves the recognition bestowed by our award.”

The Daily Mail University Guide will be published in print in the Mail on Sunday on Sunday 7 September.

