New student accommodation at car park near Ashton Lane recommended for approval

Proposals to develop new student flats in Glasgow’s West End have been recommended for approval despite more than 180 objections from local residents.

An application for a 291-bed purpose built accommodation at Lilybank Gardens and car park for Glasgow University is due to appear before the planning committee next week.

The site, which has been operating as a car park since the 1980s, sits near Ashton Lane, Byres Road and Hillhead subway station and would include open space, environmental improvement work and commercial space on the ground floor if approved.

Since the application was submitted to the council’s planning department a total of 188 representations have been received, six of which have been in support of the plans while 182 people have objected.

Those in favour of the new building feel that it would improve air quality, have an impact on car use, road safety, public transport and sustainable travel. It would also help the local economy, businesses and visitor numbers.

But those who objected feel that an alternative site should be considered as the student block could impact the character of the Glasgow west conservation area and setting of nearby listed buildings.

Objectors feel that the development would have a negative impact on the local economy, businesses and visitor numbers. It could also have negative impacts on property values while making the area less accessible due to the loss of car parking.

Glasgow University says it acknowledges that the proposed closure of the “well-established” car park has caused a lot of concern but the reduction in car journeys will improve the local environment and air quality in the area.

A report being presented to the planning committee states: “The application site is an unattractive brownfield car park site in the heart of the Glasgow West Conservation Area. The proposed development represents a significant opportunity to repair a portion of the urban block that offers little to the local environment.

“The high quality design and materials will contribute positively to the surrounding Conservation Area. The proposed commercial units will contribute to the ongoing success of Ashton Lane and Great George Street Lane, which are popular leisure destinations. In doing so it will support the vitality of the local town centre.”