The Times and Sunday Times has ranked and released data on every University in the UK - we put together this list of Scottish universities from The Good University Guide 2025 to see how Glasgow ranks up in Scotland and the UK.

It ranks 135 university institutions in the UK using several different factors: Teaching quality, student experience, research quality, entry standards, graduate prospects, how many students achieve a first or 2:1s, continuation rate, and student-staff ratio to provide a final ‘total score’ - which secures the universities place in the league table.

There has been a new sustainability metric to the The Good University Guide this year which is people and plant.

Helen Davies, the editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “The best universities — whether they were founded in the 15th century or 2005 — are local and global powerhouses of intellectual thought and creativity, from the arts to science, that can power economic regeneration and lead the way to a better life. But working out what and where to study — and how to pay for it — has never been tougher.

“This year we have tweaked our methodology to keep up with contemporary concerns, boosting the weighting of graduate prospects and adding a sustainability metric.”

Here are how all 14 Scottish universities rank in the The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025 including three from Glasgow.

1 . University of St Andrews The University of St Andrews was ranked as the top university in Scotland by The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025. It was also the ranked as the second best in the UK after the London School of Economics. Photo: Third Party

2 . University of Aberdeen The University of Aberdeen was the 15th highest ranked University in the UK and the second best in Scotland. It has one of the highest levels of student satisfaction in the UK top 20. | Contributed

3 . University of Glasgow The University of Glasgow was ranked as the third best performing university in Scotland and the sixteenth in the UK by The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025. | University of Glasgow

4 . University of Edinburgh The University of Edinburgh was ranked as the fourth best university in Scotland with it being joint seventeenth along with the University of York nationally. | Adobe Stock