The Times and Sunday Times has ranked and released data on every University in the UK - we put together this list of Scottish universities from The Good University Guide 2026 to see how Glasgow ranks up in Scotland and the UK.

The University of St Andrews is the No 1 university in Scotland and has retained its spot in second place in the main academic rankings, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026. Six Scottish universities are in the national top 30, compared with five in last year’s rankings.

The University of Strathclyde is named Scottish University of the Year and the UK’s Runner-up University of the Year. Building on its founding ethos to be “the place of useful learning”, Strathclyde’s goal is to be a significant stimulus for Scotland’s economy and skills development. Rates of graduate employment are in the top 20 nationally and it sits just outside the top ten in the main academic rankings.

The Runner-up Scottish University of the Year is Heriot-Watt University and Glasgow Caledonian University is Runner-up Modern University of the Year in the UK awards. The University of the West of Scotland has been named Scottish University of the Year for Social Inclusion 2026

Helen Davies, the editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: "Scottish universities continue to perform strongly in the UK context, with six now ranked in the top 30. The University of St Andrews has consolidated its position close to the very top of the UK table, while the University of Strathclyde is recognised for the strength of its graduate outcomes and its focus on skills and economic impact.

“In contrast to the volatility at the top of the UK rankings - where Oxford and Cambridge have both dropped out of the top three for the first time - Scotland’s results point to consistency and depth of quality across its higher education sector. That stability is reflected in strong performances across different types of institutions, from world-leading research universities to those driving local skills and economic regeneration.”

Here are how all 14 Scottish universities rank in the The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 including three from Glasgow.

1 . University of St Andrews The University of St Andrews was ranked as the top university in Scotland by The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026. It was also the ranked as the second best in the UK after the London School of Economics and Political Science.

2 . University of Strathclyde The University of Strathclyde was the 11th highest ranked university in the UK and the second best in Scotland. It was also named the Scottish University of the Year and the UK's Runner-up University of the Year. Building on its founding ethos to be "the place of useful learning", Strathclyde's goal is to be a significant stimulus for Scotland's economy and skills development. Rates of graduate employment are in the top 20 nationally and it sits just outside the top ten in the main academic rankings.

3 . University of Glasgow The University of Glasgow was ranked as the third best performing university in Scotland and the 22nd in the UK by The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026.

4 . University of Aberdeen The University of Aberdeen was ranked as the joint fourth best university in Scotland with it being joint 23rd nationally.