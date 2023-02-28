Teachers in Scotland begin two-day strike action ahead of 20 days of rolling strikes

Almost every state primary and secondary school in Scotland are closed today as teachers begin two days of strikes. Teachers’ Unions started a campaign of industrial action in November as part of a dispute over pay with demands for a 10% rise in wages.

The latest pay offer, which would see teachers earning up to £80,000 have their pay rise by 6% from April 2022, and then another 5.5% from the start of the 2023 financial year, has been rejected.

Glasgow Teacher Strikes

The Glasgow Southside constituency of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will see additional targeted strikes by members of the Educational Institute of Scotland ahead of 20 days of rolling strikes beginning 13th March. The escalation of the action will include additional strikes in schools within constituencies of senior Scottish government ministers.

You can find all the strike dates that have been announced below.

Teachers striking in Scotland, with teachers in England soon to follow suit (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Targeted Strikes

Date Constituencies 7th - 9th March Glasgow Southside, Dunfermline, Perthshire North, the part of Clydebank and Milngavie constituency that lies within the East Dunbartonshire Council area and Mid Galloway & Wigtown West

20 Days of Rolling Strikes