Almost every state primary and secondary school in Scotland are closed today as teachers begin two days of strikes. Teachers’ Unions started a campaign of industrial action in November as part of a dispute over pay with demands for a 10% rise in wages.
The latest pay offer, which would see teachers earning up to £80,000 have their pay rise by 6% from April 2022, and then another 5.5% from the start of the 2023 financial year, has been rejected.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glasgow Teacher Strikes
The Glasgow Southside constituency of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will see additional targeted strikes by members of the Educational Institute of Scotland ahead of 20 days of rolling strikes beginning 13th March. The escalation of the action will include additional strikes in schools within constituencies of senior Scottish government ministers.
You can find all the strike dates that have been announced below.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Targeted Strikes
|Date
|Constituencies
|7th - 9th March
|Glasgow Southside, Dunfermline, Perthshire North, the part of Clydebank and Milngavie constituency that lies within the East Dunbartonshire Council area and Mid Galloway & Wigtown West
Advertisement
Advertisement
20 Days of Rolling Strikes
|Local Association
|Strike Date - All Schools
|Strike Date - Primary
|Strike Date - Secondary
|Aberdeen City
|27-Mar-23
|24-Mar-23
|28-Mar-23
|Aberdeenshire
|23-Mar-23
|22-Mar-23
|24-Mar-23
|Angus
|14-Mar-23
|15-Mar-23
|13-Mar-23
|Argyll and Bute
|20-Mar-23
|17-Mar-23
|21-Mar-23
|Clackmannanshire
|27-Mar-23
|24-Mar-23
|28-Mar-23
|Dumfries and Galloway
|30-Mar-23
|29-Mar-23
|31-Mar-23
|Dundee
|20-Mar-23
|17-Mar-23
|21-Mar-23
|East Ayrshire
|15-Mar-23
|16-Mar-23
|14-Mar-23
|East Dunbartonshire
|19-Apr-23
|18-Apr-23
|20-Apr-23
|East Lothian
|17-Mar-23
|15-Mar-23
|16-Mar-23
|East Renfrewshire
|30-Mar-23
|29-Mar-23
|31-Mar-23
|Edinburgh
|17-Mar-23
|16-Mar-23
|20-Mar-23
|Falkirk
|21-Mar-23
|20-Mar-23
|22-Mar-23
|Fife
|17-Apr-23
|19-Apr-23
|18-Apr-23
|Glasgow
|20-Apr-23
|21-Apr-23
|19-Apr-23
|Highland
|15-Mar-23
|16-Mar-23
|14-Mar-23
|Inverclyde
|19-Apr-23
|18-Apr-23
|20-Apr-23
|Midlothian
|28-Mar-23
|27-Mar-23
|29-Mar-23
|Moray
|18-Apr-23
|17-Apr-23
|19-Apr-23
|North Ayrshire
|16-Mar-23
|15-Mar-23
|17-Mar-23
|North Lanarkshire
|28-Mar-23
|27-Mar-23
|29-Mar-23
|Orkney
|22-Mar-23
|21-Mar-23
|23-Mar-23
|Perth and Kinross
|20-Apr-23
|21-Apr-23
|19-Apr-23
|Renfrewshire
|21-Mar-23
|20-Mar-23
|22-Mar-23
|Shetland
|24-Mar-23
|23-Mar-23
|27-Mar-23
|South Ayrshire
|17-Mar-23
|20-Mar-23
|16-Mar-23
|South Lanarkshire
|29-Mar-23
|28-Mar-23
|30-Mar-23
|Stirling
|23-Mar-23
|22-Mar-23
|24-Mar-23
|The Scottish Borders
|22-Mar-23
|21-Mar-23
|23-Mar-23
|West Dunbartonshire
|14-Mar-23
|13-Mar-23
|15-Mar-23
|West Lothian
|24-Mar-23
|23-Mar-23
|27-Mar-23
|Western Isles
|29-Mar-23
|28-Mar-23
|30-Mar-23