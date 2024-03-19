Ted Baker: Hundreds of jobs at risk after owner appoints administrators for fashion retailer that started in Glasgow
Ted Baker is set to enter administration, putting hundreds of jobs at risk. The US owner of the popular fashion retailer that started in Glasgow said it plans to appoint administrators, citing "damage done" to the company during the time Dutch company AARC had been running its Ted Baker stores and e-commerce business in Europe – a tie-up that ended in January.
Authentic Brands said Ted Baker stores and the retailer’s website would continue to trade. John McNamara, chief strategy and transition officer for Authentic Brands Group, said: “We wish that there could have been a better outcome for the Ted Baker employees and stakeholders. We remain focused on securing a new partner to uphold and grow the Ted Baker brand in the UK and Europe where it began.”
Ted Baker has shut one of their Scottish flagship stores in Princes Square in Glasgow at the start of the year. Ted Baker has a Buchanan Street shop and a presence in House of Fraser and at John Lewis in the city centre.
Authentic Brands bought Ted Baker for £211 million in October 2022. Founder Ray Kelvin named the company after a self-styled alter ego, an "intrepid aviator, an all-round sportsman and the consort of princesses and Hollywood beauties", before opening his first store in March 1988 in Glasgow.
